Latto’s Wimbledon Style Glow Up: Steal the Look

Latto didn’t wait for her birthday to go out of town, and when she pulled up to the Evian Mountain of Youth VIP suite at 2025 Wimbledon, she shut it down in a cozy, comfy look that we can actually recreate. She rocked a grey zip-up hoodie with matching shorts, a white tank that fit just right, and white sandals. The simplicity of the outfit was elevated by her accessories—Latto pulled from her Chanel collection and added a beige-and-blue color-block messenger bag, matching leg warmers, and Y2K-style shades.

The Atlanta rapper’s love for fashion has always bled into her music, making her a mood board symbol for many. Her style ranges from Y2K baddie to southern belle, and at this point, she might as well trademark cheetah print. In an Ebony interview, she described her vibe as "Foxy Brown meets pimp-sess energy. Think a living room decked out in fur and animal print—dark, moody, and full of personality."

We can always count on Latto to serve a look worth taking notes from, and Apple Bottoms took notes, too. Their collaboration channels her signature style and the Y2K era that made Apple Bottoms a staple in the 2000s. The collection includes jeans (yes, cheetah print), 2-piece sets, tanks, and accessories inspired by her style.

Not ready to splurge on the latest collab? Amazon has your back so you can recreate Latto’s Wimbledon vibe this year, perfect for those end-of-summer get-togethers. Let’s get into it!