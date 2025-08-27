Latto’s Wimbledon Style Glow Up: Steal the Look
Latto didn’t wait for her birthday to go out of town, and when she pulled up to the Evian Mountain of Youth VIP suite at 2025 Wimbledon, she shut it down in a cozy, comfy look that we can actually recreate. She rocked a grey zip-up hoodie with matching shorts, a white tank that fit just right, and white sandals. The simplicity of the outfit was elevated by her accessories—Latto pulled from her Chanel collection and added a beige-and-blue color-block messenger bag, matching leg warmers, and Y2K-style shades.
The Atlanta rapper’s love for fashion has always bled into her music, making her a mood board symbol for many. Her style ranges from Y2K baddie to southern belle, and at this point, she might as well trademark cheetah print. In an Ebony interview, she described her vibe as "Foxy Brown meets pimp-sess energy. Think a living room decked out in fur and animal print—dark, moody, and full of personality."
We can always count on Latto to serve a look worth taking notes from, and Apple Bottoms took notes, too. Their collaboration channels her signature style and the Y2K era that made Apple Bottoms a staple in the 2000s. The collection includes jeans (yes, cheetah print), 2-piece sets, tanks, and accessories inspired by her style.
Not ready to splurge on the latest collab? Amazon has your back so you can recreate Latto’s Wimbledon vibe this year, perfect for those end-of-summer get-togethers. Let’s get into it!
Zip Up Hoodie & Shorts Set
These 2-piece short sets for women are all about effortless vibes—soft, stretchy, lightweight, and breathable so you stay comfy while looking cute. Perfect for a night out, brunch, festival runs, shopping, or just flexing your style on a date, these sets keep your summer and spring fits on point.
Fitted Tank Top
Having a few white tanks that fit like a glove is a must! With a scoop neck featuring a cute V-notch or button detail, they’re perfect for keeping your look effortless. Wear them solo or layer them with high-waist jeans, shorts, skirts, or pants—basics that go with everything. Perfect for school, workouts, lounging, beach days, or just running your daily errands in style.
Punk Leg Warmers
Now, these aren't Chanel, but they’ll definitely get the job done to achieve the look. The pink leather straps give you a pop of color to play with, and they actually have a really dope shape that’ll add dimension to the fit. Don’t think it’s all about the labels, it’s about how you wear the clothes.
Star Crossbody Bag
Add some texture with this roomy, star-crossed crossbody bag—big enough to hold all your essentials, from an iPad and books to clothes and more. Want to level it up? Throw on some cute bag charms and make it totally yours, so no one else rocks it like you do.
Wrap-around Glasses
Serve up some style in these sunglasses that hug your face just right, giving you a perfect fit with unmatched flexibility. The trendy wraparound frame and oval lenses bring street-style vibes for both women and men—effortlessly stylish wherever you go.
Pear Studded Necklace
Costume jewelry really comes through in the clutch sometimes. This necklace is very similar to the one that Latto wore, making it the most effortless finishing touch. We can drip on a budget, can’t we?
Pear Studded Earrings
Girl to girl, you always need to have the matching earrings to the necklace. Earrings are such a staple part of an outfit, and even your face, so you can’t slack in this department. These literally match the necklace perfectly and are an unbeatable price. A win is a win.