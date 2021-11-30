Kanye West Goes Ghost, Wipes Instagram Page Clean

Kanye West has deleted all of his Instagram posts on his page, possibly abandoning his social media account.

Although his account is still active, Ye’s page has zero posts for his 9.5 million followers to scroll through as of Monday (Nov. 29). But still has six videos and one reel available for viewing.

Over the holiday weekend, ‘Ye shared a Thanksgiving prayer on the platform to say that he was thankful for his family, his loyal fans and the haters.

He also spoke about his shortcomings, including his divorce with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, alcohol abuse and the inability to control his ego.

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused,” he says in the five-minute video, where he delivers his remarks in a voiceover that shows a choir wearing black hoodies and singing in a large dark room.. “I take accountability for my actions.”

The Grammy-winning artist also spoke on his temper, religion, finances and politics.

It's unclear what prompted Kanye to clear out his IG post grid, but the act comes one day after his close friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28) following a private two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. Ye’s recent Sunday Service performance was dedicated to Virgil.