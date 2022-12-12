Missy Elliott Donates $20K To Norfolk State While Delivering Commencement Speech

Missy Elliott delivered some incredibly generous news during the commencement speech she delivered to graduating seniors at Norfolk State University over the weekend.

WVEC reports that the Hip Hop legend gifted the HBCU near her hometown with a check for $20,000 after her remarks to nearly 400 students, whom she encouraged to follow their dreams.

Elliott also took a moment to acknowledge how big of an accomplishment earning a diploma is.

“I am proud of y’all and y’all should be proud of y’all self,” the Grammy-winner said to the crowd. “I want you to look at each other and say, ‘You already won.’ Let ’em know! Ain’t no winning, you already the one. ‘Cause y’all coulda been doing anything else the last few years, y’all coulda been wildin’ out. But y’all decided to finish the course. And that’s major.”

Elliott was also reportedly presented with the university’s “most prestigious award,” the Presidential Commencement Medallion, as well as an honorary doctorate in humane letters.

Missy presented her donation to Norfolk State with a request that the money go “to the area of greatest need,” according to a spokesperson for the school.