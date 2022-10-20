Kanye West Calls President Joe Biden A Slur While Apologizing For Comments About Jewish People

The fallout after Kanye West’s interview with Piers Morgan continues. Although he offered a mild apology for his anti-semitic comments, he also attacked Joe Biden.

During his appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, the rapper shared that he is “sorry” for the people who were offended by his “death con” comment.

West, who also goes by Ye, criticized Biden for not meeting with billionaire Elon Musk, saying “The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is f**king — Hey, here, come, come get me — That’s f**king retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s f**king retarded, Biden.” He insisted Biden should “listen to” Elon Musk.

“Retarded” is dated and albeist term.

West has been in a media firestorm for saying he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people, spreading a conspiracy theory about George Floyd’s death and wearing a t-shirt reading ‘White Lives Matter,’ which is a slogan for white supremacists.

After defending anti-semitic comments to Chris Cuomo, he also told Morgan, “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused.”

Ye continued, “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through and that I used my platform, where you say hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt.”

The mother of George Floyd's daughter has filed a $250 Million lawsuit against the rapper, saying in a statement via an attorney, that Kanye West made "false statements about George Floyd's death to promote his brands and increase the marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and his associates."