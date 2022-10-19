Kanye West Hands Out ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts To The Homeless Community

Kanye West has freely handed out his controversial White Lives Matter shirts in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood

According to Rolling Stone, a video posted by Ian Connor, an associate of West who is also a recognized stylist that has been accused of sexual assault by a least half-a-dozen women, shows West’s team giving away the shirts on Sunday night (Oct. 16).

“Courtesy of Kanye West,” a voice is heard in the background of a video clip. A packed street is also seen in the video.

“#WLM shirt activation,” captions another video posted on the Dondas Place Instagram.

Most recently, West shared that he didn’t agree that his recent remarks in his latest interviews have been antisemitic and talked with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that he in fact isn’t a fan of the label.

In a 20-minute segment, shared by Cuomo, West is seen speaking remotely from the inside of a car, where he talks about his antisemitic comments and his plan to purchase Parler — a conservative social media platform, owned by Candace Owens’ husband.

“I don’t like the term antisemitic,” West said responding to his series of harmful comments about the Jewish community. “It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term.”

Los Angeles Community Action Network vocalized their issues with West and his t-shirts via an Instagram post.