'Tyler Perry's Sistas': Gary's Web of Deceit Unravels as Andi and Jordan Seek Justice

The latest episode starts with Andi and Jordan confronting Gary at the police station. The big question for them is, where is Penelope? We know what Gary did to her, and it’s painful that Andi and Jordan refuse to believe that Gary is a sociopath. The signs have been there, and they should have been more adamant about keeping Penelope away from him, but shoulda, woulda coulda. Anyway, Gary beat them to the police station and tried to implicate Andi in Penny’s disappearance, claiming that the cell phone records showed that Andi was the last person Penny spoke to before she went missing. Jordan is rightfully seething and wants to hurt Gary, but he can’t do anything that will tarnish his reputation, so Andi sends him home right before she goes in for questioning with a special agent.

The agent seems to be on Andi’s side, and tells her that the FBI is still looking into Gary’s assets and a lot more. They know about her relationship with Gary and want her help take him down as a key witness. Andi is hesitant, but there’s a chance that if she doesn’t help she could potentially be implicated in Gary’s crimes. Again, it would be smart if she went along with them because it should be obvious that Gary would try to frame her.

Anyway, Karen is still being…a Karen. She gets annoyed when she learns that Pam got Aaron to invest in her company, Roots to Riches. Karen doesn’t like that she was out of the loop, but she seems to keep missing the fact that people are leaving her out of the loop more and more about things, because of her behavior. In other words, it’s her, not them.

Speaking of Karen and #dembabies, Danni spills the tea to Sabrina about the paternity of Karen’s twins. She wasn’t supposed to say anything, but it’s too juicy not to. Then Tony stops by, and Sabrina takes that as her cue to leave. Tony is annoyed with Danni because, somehow, his 11-year-old daughter got a hold of their sexy handcuffs. He’s pissed because Danni was supposed to be watching her and feels like she didn’t do a good job providing the necessary supervision. In fairness, kids are sneaky, and Danni’s version of events is that the little girl went through her stuff. Danni gets frustrated with Tony talking to her like she’s a child and kicks him out of her place. This is likely the continuation of trouble in paradise. Danni may need to reconcile the fact that she isn’t maternal and isn’t interested in being responsible for children.