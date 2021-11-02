Donald Glover Teases Paper Boi’s Ascent in ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Trailer

The witching hour may be over, but that didn’t stop the brain trust of Royalty and Donald Glover from delivering a treat for Atlanta fans in the form of the first glimpse of Season 3. In a tweet from the multi-hyphenate, award-winning creative titled “Happy Halloween,” Glover pointed to a site named Gilga.com, which displayed a minute-long trailer of the wildly popular FX Networks show. Looking like something pulled out of a Stanley Kubrick film, Sun Ra ’s haunting “It’s After the End of the World” serves as the sound-bed for the trailer, which ends with Paper Boi ( Brian Tyree Henry ) wearing a shirt reading “FAKE” in front of two servants whose faces remain pressed against the wall. There’s nothing showing the other members of the cast — Zazie Beetz , Lakeith Stanfield , or the aforementioned Donald Glover — but the hype is still real nonetheless.

The pandemic-forced production shutdown pushed Atlanta from its original 2021 release date. Now slated for 2022, the third and fourth seasons of Atlanta have concluded after being shot and written together, as one season will take place in Europe and the other takes place in Atlanta.



Glover, himself, has been a very busy human being. He recently signed an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios in February, and with Atlanta on its way, seems to be happy with the design of how the series will unfold in the new year. “I feel like this is our ‘Graduation.’ This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album. We were all on iMessage together and kind of talking about it, and I think people were really hungry to like beat ourselves, which is great.