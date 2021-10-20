Conservatives have been slamming Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot who was seen not wearing a mask inside Wintrust Arena, where there was a celebration for the WNBA team Chicago Sky winning their first championship. Additionally, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were maskless, which also has been fodder for right-wing media outlets. The View’s Sunny Hostin believes maskless Democrats are not good optics.

On an Oct. 19 episode of The View, Hostin said, “I think optics do matter. We’re having a problem with messaging in this country, and we’re giving them these opportunities over and over and over again. I was looking at a picture of Mayor Lightfoot, you know, who attended a WNBA game.”

She continued, “You’ve got all these people wearing a mask around her, except for the mayor, and she is at this very moment in this standoff with I believe, as she’s the mayor of Chicago, with the Chicago Police over a vaccine mandate. So she’s asking everybody to get vaccinated, but here she is sort of flouting her own, you know, city’s guidelines.”

See the image of Lightfoot maskless, below:

However, co-host Joy Behar believes it’s hypocritical that anyone on the right cares about Biden or Lightfoot wearing a mask, saying, “I love this right-wing B.S. That goes on Fox News. All they do is tell you don’t wear a mask, don’t get vaccinated, and now, they say, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Joe Biden was triple vaxxed already, and he was just eating and he was going to put it on in two seconds, and all of a sudden the mask police come out of the woodwork at Fox.”

Whoopi Goldberg added “a lot of Republicans are not wearing masks.”