WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

GloRilla Denies Going To Prison For Stealing Cereal

The Memphis rapper responded to the allegations in a series of tweets.
Video Reveals GloRilla s Humble Beginnings At Fast Food Job
By BET Staff
April 7, 2023 / 6:00 AM

GloRilla, the fierce rapper from Memphis, has come forward to clear the air about a little white lie she spun. In a shocking revelation, the talented artist revealed that she did not, in fact, go to jail for three years for stealing cereal.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, April 5th, GloRilla spilled the beans on the fabricated tale, revealing that it was a mere figment of her imagination.

"You h**s really sat y’all ass up there & believed I went to jail for 3 years for stealing cereal & dats why you h**s hearts be in y’all ass today because y’all believe whatever a n***a tell you," she tweeted.

GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame

"& dats da reason you N***as be taking care of kids dats not y’all’s till they 12 because you believe whatever a ho tell you," she continued.

Believe it or not, the tale of GloRilla's cereal caper actually came straight from her. In a May 2022 interview with social media star Funny Marco for Breakbeat Media, the "Tomorrow 2" rapper spilled the beans on her three-year stint in the slammer for shoplifting a box of cereal from K-Mart. Marco, visibly shaken by the revelation, struggled to keep his composure as GloRilla recounted her harrowing experience behind bars.

Despite the cereal fiasco, GloRilla has had one heck of a year. She's racked up an impressive array of accolades, including several BET Hip Hop Awards, a Soul Train Music Award, and a coveted Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

GloRilla

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.