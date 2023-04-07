GloRilla Denies Going To Prison For Stealing Cereal

GloRilla, the fierce rapper from Memphis, has come forward to clear the air about a little white lie she spun. In a shocking revelation, the talented artist revealed that she did not, in fact, go to jail for three years for stealing cereal.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, April 5th, GloRilla spilled the beans on the fabricated tale, revealing that it was a mere figment of her imagination.

"You h**s really sat y’all ass up there & believed I went to jail for 3 years for stealing cereal & dats why you h**s hearts be in y’all ass today because y’all believe whatever a n***a tell you," she tweeted.



"& dats da reason you N***as be taking care of kids dats not y’all’s till they 12 because you believe whatever a ho tell you," she continued.

Believe it or not, the tale of GloRilla's cereal caper actually came straight from her. In a May 2022 interview with social media star Funny Marco for Breakbeat Media, the "Tomorrow 2" rapper spilled the beans on her three-year stint in the slammer for shoplifting a box of cereal from K-Mart. Marco, visibly shaken by the revelation, struggled to keep his composure as GloRilla recounted her harrowing experience behind bars.