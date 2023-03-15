WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Law Roach Has Retired, Here Are 7 Times He Made Magic

The stylist has worked with celebs such as Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and Zendaya.
Photos (L-R) Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 15, 2023 / 3:45 PM

Law Roach sent ripples through social media when he unexpectedly announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday.

Roach, whose celeb clients include Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion, and Issa Rae, captioned his post below the word, “Retired,” "My Cup is empty.”

He listed that the reasons for stepping away were ”the politics, the lies and false narratives.”

  • While his clients turned heads every so recently at the 2023 Oscars red carpet and Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty—Hunter Schafer's risqué feather top and Megan Thee Stallion's  Bach Mai Fishtail gown— Roach has been creating beautiful looks for years. 

    Here are seven of our favorites.

  • Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Kerry Washington at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023.

    Roach outfitted the "Unprisoned," star in Giorgio Armani, Bulgari and Santoni shoes.  

  • Zendaya

    Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

    Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023.

    The actress was a picture of pink perfection in this gown. The designer who thanked Law in an IG post said the "Rose Roses dress took 1230 hours of global work, 190 hand embroidered roses, 5 hours of sewing for each one and 42 people involved in the making."

  • Issa Rae

    Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

    Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

    Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023.

    Rae rocked this lovely lavender custom Aknvas high slit number at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

  • KeKe

    Keke steals any scene she is in, and this eye-catching Paco Rabanne look paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels is definitely a head-turner. 

  • Megan Thee Stallion

    Roach gave a behind-the-scenes look as he created the rapper's fuchsia Maison Valentino look—short shorts and a long jacket. We are here for it. 

  • Dominique Thorne

    Dominique Thorne attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

    Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

    Dominique Thorne attends "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022.

    Roach created this sultry look for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress to wear at the premiere at Dolby Theatre in October.

  • Alton Mason

    Alton Mason attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

    Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

    Model Alton Mason is decked out in all white from Brooklyn based clothing brand Theophilio and Shaun Ross X United Nude boots. 

