Law Roach Has Retired, Here Are 7 Times He Made Magic
Law Roach sent ripples through social media when he unexpectedly announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday.
Roach, whose celeb clients include Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion, and Issa Rae, captioned his post below the word, “Retired,” "My Cup is empty.”
He listed that the reasons for stepping away were ”the politics, the lies and false narratives.”
While his clients turned heads every so recently at the 2023 Oscars red carpet and Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty—Hunter Schafer's risqué feather top and Megan Thee Stallion's Bach Mai Fishtail gown— Roach has been creating beautiful looks for years.
Here are seven of our favorites.
Kerry Washington
Roach outfitted the "Unprisoned," star in Giorgio Armani, Bulgari and Santoni shoes.
Zendaya
The actress was a picture of pink perfection in this gown. The designer who thanked Law in an IG post said the "Rose Roses dress took 1230 hours of global work, 190 hand embroidered roses, 5 hours of sewing for each one and 42 people involved in the making."
Issa Rae
Rae rocked this lovely lavender custom Aknvas high slit number at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
KeKe
Keke steals any scene she is in, and this eye-catching Paco Rabanne look paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels is definitely a head-turner.
Megan Thee Stallion
Roach gave a behind-the-scenes look as he created the rapper's fuchsia Maison Valentino look—short shorts and a long jacket. We are here for it.
Dominique Thorne
Roach created this sultry look for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress to wear at the premiere at Dolby Theatre in October.
Alton Mason
Model Alton Mason is decked out in all white from Brooklyn based clothing brand Theophilio and Shaun Ross X United Nude boots.