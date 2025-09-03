Cory Booker Is Engaged and Shares How Love Has Transformed His Life

Senator Cory Booker is on his way to the altar.

The 56-year-old has tied the knot to a woman who shares very similar features to his ex, Rosario Dawson.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (September 2), Booker made the announcement and shared how his soon-to-be wife, Alexis, is “one of the greatest unearned blessings” of his life.

“She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” he writes in his Instagram caption.

“I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

He continued, detailing how “excited” they are for their journey ahead.

“We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us,” he said.

“We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

While many remember Booker’s connection to Dawson, he recently revealed that he once went on a date with Mariah Carey. Though they didn’t turn out to be a love match, he shared that she carried an undeniable sense of “grandeur,” BET.com reported.

“It was one of those times where you just know you’re in the presence of somebody that has a grandeur about them,” he told the host of The Shade Room.