‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Back in Operation After Appeals Court Ruling

A federal appeals court has ruled that Florida’s immigrant detention center in the Everglades—known as “Alligator Alcatraz”—can remain open, allowing detainees to be transferred to the facility once again. The decision, issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, overturned a lower court order that had effectively shut down operations at the controversial site.

The three-judge panel concluded that the district court misinterpreted federal law when it determined the facility required a full environmental review before continuing operations. Because the center was fully funded and operated by the state of Florida, the panel determined the National Environmental Policy Act did not apply.

Florida officials quickly heralded the ruling as a victory. “Alligator Alcatraz is, in fact, like we’ve always said, open for business,” Governor Ron DeSantis said in a video message. “The mission continues, and we’re going to continue leading the way when it comes to immigration enforcement.”

Environmental advocates, however, expressed deep concern. The Center for Biological Diversity, along with the Miccosukee Tribe, had sued to halt the facility’s expansion, citing risks to the ecologically fragile Everglades. “This is a heartbreaking blow to America’s Everglades and every living creature there, but the fight isn’t even close to over,” said Elise Bennett, the group’s Florida and Caribbean director.

The detention center, which opened in July, made Florida the first state to independently run such a facility, a role traditionally reserved for the federal government. Since its opening, Florida has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on construction and operation, with state officials maintaining those funds will eventually be reimbursed.

In its majority opinion, the appeals panel stressed that dismantling the center would cost the state between $15 million and $20 million, a burden it deemed “irreparable harm.” But dissenting Judge Adalberto Jordan warned that environmental damage outweighed cost concerns. “The district court properly balanced the equities and the public interest,” he wrote , adding that ongoing harm to the ecosystem could be significant.