Odell Beckham Jr Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Rams have shut down team facilities amid the outbreak.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By Paul Meara
December 14, 2021

On Monday (Dec. 13) the NFL experienced its all-time worst day for positive COVID-19 tests.

One of the teams hurt bad by the outbreak was the Los Angeles Rams and that includes star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

According to CBS Sports, coming off another great game as a player for the Rams, OBJ reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that the Rams also closed their training facility and entered the NFL’s intensive protocols.

The Rams have reportedly placed nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, Juju Hughes, Alaric Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jordan Fuller, Tyler Hall, and Jonah Williams.

"There's going to be more people that are affected by this," McVay told reporters, according to an Associated Press reporter. The Rams were down five starters this past week due to COVID-19, including Jalen Ramsey and Darrell Henderson.

L.A. faces the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at home.

