Cam Newton Plans NFL Return, Gets COVID Vaccine

Cam Newton has gotten the jab and is plotting a return to professional football.

NFL Network reports the free agent quarterback has received his COVID-19 vaccination weeks after he was cut by the New England Patriots. The 32-year-old missed five days during Pats training camp because of protocols in place for unvaccinated players.

There was speculation at the time of Newton’s release that the Patriots went with Mac Jones at quarterback due to the veteran’s vaccine status because of potential unreliability that could stem from it. However, head coach Bill Belichick denied such a notion, insisting Jones was their guy based on football merit.

The NFL Network also reports that Newton has had contact with teams who know that he is vaccinated. It isn’t clear which teams he has been communicating with.

The 2015 MVP spent one season with the Patriots, where he had one of his worst years as a pro, throwing only eight touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He was the first QB to succeed Tom Brady in New England as the team finished 7-9 and last in the AFC East.