Eric Adams Walks Free as Federal Corruption Case Is Dismissed With Prejudice

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is officially off the legal hook after a federal judge dismissed the corruption case against Adams with prejudice, closing the door on any future prosecution related to the five-count indictment the controversial politician faced last fall.

The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Dale Ho granted the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to drop the case but noted pointed concerns about the motives behind the decision.

“This case should have never been brought in the first place—and finally today, that case is gone forever,” Adams’ attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement captured by CBS News. “From Day 1, the mayor has maintained his innocence and now justice for Eric Adams and New Yorkers has prevailed.”

However, in his ruling, Judge Ho wrote, “Everything here smacks of a bargain, dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions.” He added that leaving charges hanging over the mayor “would simply postpone finality… to a date uncomfortably close to the June 24 mayoral primary.”

Judge Ho further clarified that while he was troubled by the DOJ’s rationale, the court could not force prosecutors to continue. “The public interest would not be served by such an outcome,” he wrote.

Adams, who was charged last September with bribery, conspiracy, and campaign finance violations, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Speaking from Gracie Mansion after the ruling, Adams reiterated that stance: “As I’ve said all along, this case should have never been brought, and I did nothing wrong.”

He added, “I am now happy that our city can finally close the book and focus solely on the future of our great city. I want to thank New Yorkers who stood by my side, who prayed for me, who supported me from day one and stuck with me while we focused on the work at hand.”

Adams later thanked supporters and issued a heartfelt apology “to New Yorkers for having to go through this with me, a baseless case that should have never been brought in the first place.”

In a seemingly symbolic move before reentering Gracie Mansion, the politician held up a copy of Government Gangsters by Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel, a critique of the federal justice system. “Read it and understand how we can never allow this to happen to another innocent American,” Adams explained.

“New Yorkers are my north star,” Adams said. “No special interests, no political opponents—just everyday New Yorkers. So today, we turn the page, we move forward together.”