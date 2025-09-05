New Music Friday: Latto & Ice Spice Team Up for 'GYAT,' Veeze unleases L.O.A.T, and Miguel Returns with “New Martyrs”
New Music Friday came with heat this week. Latto and Ice Spice put the drama behind them and turn up together on “GYAT.” Veeze is back outside with 'L.O.A.T,' and the timeline is already locked in. Miguel makes his long-awaited return with “New Martyrs,” giving us something smooth to ride out to. The drops are lined up, and the vibes are heavy.
GYATT - Latto & Ice Spice (Single)
Never thought that a Latto and Ice Spice collab would drop and shake up the room but here we are. This is actually very commendable because pointless beefs hinder the art!
IDC - Dess Dior (Single)
Putting her own spin on Ciara and Field Mobb's hit track 'So What,' Dess Dior is keeping that it-girl energy coming while building her fan base. The challenge is still keeping the Atlanta flavor of the original while making it her own.
L.O.A.T - Veeze (Single)
Veeze never played about keeping his momentum pumping after he got hot. He's been dropping consistently, and L.O.A.T. is just another product of his never-get-comfortable mindset!
Let Me Down - Mello Buckzz (Single)
Chicago's finest Mello Buckzz may have taken a few losses but she's not letting up and she's pouring her heart out in this new track 'Let Me Down.' If you think she only makes twerk bops you are sadly mistaken.
Brown Sugah - Isaiah Falls featuring SiR (Single)
Isaiah linked up with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter SiR for his new joint “Brown Sugah.” It’s a smooth, slow-burning track that drips soul while still feeling fresh and modern. At the heart of it, the track is a love note to Black and Brown women; honoring the beauty, strength, and softness that can’t be denied.
New Martyers (Ride 4 U) - Miguel (Single)
Miguel is back from his hiatus, and we're hoping that this single leads to a full project. The real lovers are so back!
Traumatized Child - Fredo Bang
Louisiana’s own Fredo Bang comes through with “Traumatized Child,” a record that strips back the bravado and gets personal. He’s painting the picture of what it really feels like to grow up in the trenches — betrayal from people close, the pain of losing loved ones, and the constant weight of survival.
webkam - 310babii (Album)
Mr. Soak City is finally about to release his debut album, webkam, after flooding the airwaves with several summer-time smashes. Its a 12 song project that features BabyTron, Ty Dolla $ign, and DDG.