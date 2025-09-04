Denzel Washington Names His Favorite Hip-Hop Artists and Shows Love to A$AP Rocky

Denzel Washington is no stranger to good music and recently shared who one of his favorite hip-hop artists is.

During a visit on “Tonight With Jimmy Kimmel,” the veteran actor was there to promote his new film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” and shared how he improvised one of his scenes.

A scene from the movie showing the veteran actor and co-star A$AP Rocky spitting in the booth was shown. Washington shared that “everything I said there, I stole from a rapper named Nas from a song called ‘Represent’.”

Washington complimented Rocky, acknowledging that he sees what Rihanna sees.

"I get it Rihanna – he's a very intelligent young man. He’s nice. He's handsome. He's a good guy," Washington explained, before calling him a “bright man.”

Kimmel then asked the “Gladiators II” star who his top three favorite rappers are of all time.

“Nas is one of my favorites of all-time,” he shared, adding that they both “talk a lot” and he’s a “wordsmith.

“I’m up on this girl Samara Cyn and Smino. There’s another guy – Cornell ‘CC’ Carter. I love his music. I was Dj’ing when I was 16 years old.”

When asked who he would close with when dj’ing, he shared he would play “Expansions” by Lonnie Liston Smith.

“You can hustle to it and it was long,” he explained.

This isn’t the first time Washington has mentioned Cyn.

In a recent interview with BET, the 70-year-old shared how the Tennessee rapper is on his playlist.

“Samara Cyn. I love her records ‘Brand New Teeth’ and ‘Bad Brain,” he told the outlet.