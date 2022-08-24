Kanye West Dodges Battery Charges For Allegedly Punching A Fan

Kanye West has avoided being charged with battery following an allegation of punching a fan in Los Angeles earlier this year.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office confirmed on Tuesday (August 23), that the 45-year-old rap mogul will not face prosecution.

“Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place Jan. 13, 2022, after thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” L.A. City Attorney spokesperson Rob Wilcox said.

TMZ reported in January that West was under investigation by law enforcement for allegedly punching a fan who sought an autograph in the wee hours of the morning near the Soho Warehouse. In the video obtained by the outlet, West can be seen enraged and urging a woman to get away from him after she tells him, “I am your family.” The camera pans from the fan lying on the ground to West who appears to be uncontrollably indignant.

Fox News reports that by the time police arrived at the location, Kanye had already gone.

West’s attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, said in a statement to Forbes that West is “satisfied” with the outcome. Goldstein says West made several efforts to disengage from the fan but he was met with resistance when the fan’s “behavior became that of an aggressive stalker.”

Goldstein adds that the fan followed West to two or more locations and provided the L.A. attorney’s office with photos, videos and witness testimony.