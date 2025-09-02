Pastor Mike Jr. Sweeps the 2025 Stellar Awards With Nine Wins

The 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards proved to be a night of triumph and testimony, with Pastor Mike Jr. emerging as the evening’s undisputed standout. The Birmingham-based pastor and gospel superstar achieved a clean sweep, winning all nine of his nominated categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for I Got Away EP, and Song of the Year for his chart-topping hit “Amen.” His dominance marks one of the most impressive wins in Stellar Awards history, cementing his status as one of gospel music’s leading voices.

Hosted in Nashville, the annual celebration of gospel excellence brought together legends and newcomers, with a mix of powerhouse performances and emotional moments. Alongside Pastor Mike Jr.’s historic sweep, the night also belonged to icons like CeCe Winans, Ricky Dillard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and The Group Fire, all of whom took home multiple awards, proving gospel’s enduring ability to blend tradition and innovation.

Pastor Mike Jr.’s Big Night

Pastor Mike Jr., born Michael McClure Jr., has become known for bridging traditional gospel with contemporary sounds, and his wins underscore just how deeply his message resonates. His smash single “Amen” not only won Song of the Year but also Urban Single/Performance of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Rap/Hip-Hop Song of the Year, showing its cross-genre appeal. His I Got Away EP also earned Album of the Year, further establishing him as gospel’s reigning star.

In addition to his music accolades, McClure’s back-to-back Stellar wins over recent years reflect his meteoric rise from a Birmingham pastor to a global gospel phenomenon.

Other Major Winners

While Pastor Mike Jr. dominated headlines, other artists had shining moments of their own:

CeCe Winans added to her legendary trophy case, winning Female Artist of the Year , Contemporary Female Artist of the Year , and Praise & Worship Album of the Year for More Than This.

added to her legendary trophy case, winning , , and for More Than This. Ricky Dillard , one of gospel’s most celebrated choir directors, took home Choir of the Year and Traditional Choir of the Year for When I Think.

, one of gospel’s most celebrated choir directors, took home and for When I Think. Dorinda Clark-Cole , a gospel pioneer and member of the legendary Clark Sisters, proved her staying power by winning Traditional Album of the Year and Traditional Artist of the Year for Determined.

, a gospel pioneer and member of the legendary Clark Sisters, proved her staying power by winning and for Determined. Rising group The Group Fire claimed Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year with their project About Last Night.

claimed and with their project About Last Night. Newcomer ADIA made a major impression, taking home New Artist of the Year for her album On the Way.

A Celebration of Legacy and Innovation

This year’s Stellar Awards reflected the rich tapestry of gospel music, honoring traditional choirs like The Mississippi Mass Choir, Men of Prayze, and Vincent Bohanan & SOV, while also spotlighting innovative sounds in rap, hip-hop, and contemporary worship. Canton Jones’ The Free Life Experience took home Rap/Hip-Hop Gospel Album of the Year, proving the genre’s influence in gospel’s future.

The ceremony also recognized excellence in production and artistry behind the scenes, with Michael McClure Jr. and David “DLo” Outing II winning Producer of the Year, and Justin Foster being honored for Recorded Music Packaging of the Year for Karen Clark-Sheard’s Still Karen.

