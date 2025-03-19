Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Have Reportedly Married

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good reportedly met at the altar this week.

Ahead of the March 21 premiere of Majors’ upcoming sports drama, “Magazine Dreams,” Entertainment Tonight broke the news that he and the “Harlem” actress married in a private at-home ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 18. The actors, who announced their engagement last November , were said to have been joined by their mothers, with Majors’ mother, a pastor, officiating the wedding, while Good’s mother, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, was the witness. No other guests were in attendance.

Good was previously married to motivational speaker and entertainment producer DeVon Franklin for ten years, divorcing in 2023. Majors, who has not been married until now, has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Majors and Good dated for a year and a half before walking down the aisle this week.

The news of Majors, 35, and Good, 43, officially being wed comes one day after the actor was heard on audio confessing to strangling his ex-girlfriend , Grace Jabbari, in a surfaced phone call recording. After a domestic violence incident involving Jabbari, Majors was taken into custody in March 2023. In December of the same year, he was found guilty of minor assault and harassment, being dropped from several film projects in addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe roster. The actor was sentenced to probation and one year of a domestic violence intervention program.

Good supported Majors throughout his legal ordeal, whom he even compared to the late Coretta Scott King. In an interview with ET, Majors called Good his “best friend.”