Morgan Freeman Fulfills ‘Dream’ of Singing With Al Green

The Academy Award winner and Green rang in the New Year with a performance of “Let’s Stay Together.”

By Jaelani Turner-Williams
January 3, 2025 / 9:52 AM

Morgan Freeman belted out an Al Green classic to celebrate the new year.

On New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, the Academy Award-winning actor, 87, joined Green, 78, at Clarksville, Mississippi, bar Ground Zero Blues Club, which Freeman co-founded. The two sang a duet rendition of Green’s 1971 staple “Let’s Stay Together.”

The gentlemen wore their finest New Year’s Eve suits for the occasion, and Freeman didn’t miss a beat when Green invited him to sing the “Let’s Stay Together” hook. On New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, Freeman shared photos from the event, mentioning Kingfish as a performer.

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was with Freeman at Ground Zero Blues earlier that afternoon, where the “Shawshank Redemption” star discussed the club's rich history, which opened in 2001.

“‘We don’t really have ‘em. Didn’t exist,’” Freeman recounted the then-mayor of Clarksdale telling about the nonexistent blues club scene at the time.

“So the decision was made right then—you’ve got to have a blues club. We got to do something,” he continued. “There was a little club called Crossroads, but [there was] no guarantee that it would be up and running on Friday night or something. So we built this.”

Freeman established the Ground Zero Blues with co-owners Howard Stovall, Eric Meier, and the late Bill Luckett, with the venue’s website dedicating its intention “to celebrate the area’s rich blues heritage and to provide a venue in which it can continue.”

