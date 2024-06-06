'Sister Act 2' Cast: Where Are They Now?

“Sister Act 2” was one of those instant cult classic films that, 30 years later, is still quotable, heart-warming, hilarious, and just a good movie! Recently, “The View” celebrated the film’s 30th anniversary by having one of their hosts, who also happens to be the star of the film, Whoopi Goldberg, put back on her habit as Sister Mary Clarence with her “at-risk” youth choir in tow to sing their rendition of “Joyful Joyful–” the song that won them the choir competition decades ago. They tapped LaGuardia High School of Music & Art students to fill out their choir for the nostalgic performance.

It was a visual and aural delight seeing and hearing the gang back together again (even though Rita, aka Lauryn Hill, didn’t make it). “The View” executive producer Brian Teta shared on the “Behind The Table” podcast that they tried to get Ms. Hill to join the 30th-year reunion. He said, “We made every effort to get her here, but unfortunately it just didn’t work out. We would’ve loved to have had her, she’s very important to the movie.”

The reunion was still one for the ages! Tonya Trotter, known from the film as the singer who sang “His Eye Is On The Sparrow,” sang alongside Lauryn Hill. Their voices blended in a beautiful symphony that still resonates today. Ms. Hill’s absence from the reunion gave Trotter the opportunity to step into the “Joyful Joyful” solo, and she did so beautifully.

The stars of “Sister Act 2” were teens when they filmed and are now full-grown adults with full lives. So, where are they now ?

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Rita’s mother, Florence Watson): recently won her first Emmy as “Mrs. Barbara Howard” on “Abbott Elementary”

Tonya Trotter (Blount): (Tonya): in a singing/traveling duo with her husband, Michael Trotter, Jr., called The War and Treaty

Ryan Toby (Ahmal): songwriting/producing for artists like Usher, Chris Brown, Justin Beiber and has a new album called “Passport” dropping June 14th

Kathy Majimy (Sister Mary Patrick): keynote speaker and voice actor on “King Of The Hill” reboot

Alex Martin (Alex Martin–classroom kid): CEO/COO of Whoopi & Maya , a cannabis company by Whoopi Goldberg (her mother).

Dionna Michelle (Dionna–classroom kid): recording “California Blues” and traveling to China for jazz club gigs

Eartha Robinson (Associate Choreographer): choreographing, directing, and focusing on “The Heart” a non-profit for children/young adults in the arts

Ashley Thompson (Ashley–classroom kid): works in art education with her business “Creative Seeds”

Deondray Gossfield (Deondray–classroom kid): producer/director of “The Chi”

Wendy Makkena (Sister Mary Robert): in “Rabbithole” with Kiefer Sutherland, she has been in short films and teaching