Chicago Leaders File Lawsuit to Push Out ICE Presence in the City

City and state officials in Illinois are taking legal action to oppose escalating federal immigration enforcement operations in Chicago.

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the creation of “ICE-free zones” throughout the city to restrict where federal agents can conduct operations. That same day, the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the deployment of National Guard troops, calling it “patently unlawful” and “dangerous.” A federal judge has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Thursday.

At a press conference, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker described the deployment of troops as an “unconstitutional invasion” and said it was meant to “justify and normalize the presence of armed soldiers.”

He added , “Let me be clear, our service members are being used as political props and as pawns in an illegal effort to militarize our nation's cities.” Pritzker also noted that Chicago is currently experiencing “its lowest homicide rate in 60 years” and record employment levels.

The federal operation, known as Operation Midway Blitz, began in early September. Officials reported that more than 1,000 people across Illinois have been arrested so far. Last week, a “military-style” raid at a Chicago apartment building led to 37 arrests, including several U.S. citizen children.