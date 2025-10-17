Barack Obama Enters Virginia Governor’s Race as GOP Nominee Waits for Party Leader’s Support

Former President Barack Obama is stepping into Virginia’s high-stakes governor’s race, endorsing Democrat Abigail Spanberger and starring in two new digital ads urging voters to turn out. In the ads, he stresses the importance of protecting reproductive freedom and easing financial burdens on working families. Obama frames Spanberger as a candidate who will defend basic rights and build an economy that works for everyone.

Virginia is one of only two states holding a governor’s race this year. Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term congresswoman, has consistently led in public polling and has dominated the airwaves. Her campaign centers on abortion access, voting rights, education, and lowering costs for everyday Virginians.

Her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, presents a very different vision. Born in Jamaica, Earle-Sears, who was once posed with an assault-style rifle in a campaign ad, has embraced far-right positions. But despite her loyalty, she has not secured the most powerful endorsement in her party.

The party’s standard-bearer has already endorsed the Republican attorney general in a separate statewide race but has stopped short of backing Sears. The hesitation raises questions about whether party leadership sees her as a strong general election candidate.

Spanberger holds several advantages beyond Obama’s backing. Historically, the party that controls the White House has lost 11 of the last 12 Virginia gubernatorial races. The only exception came during Obama’s second term, when a Democrat won during a government shutdown that hurt many Virginia federal workers. Even so, off-year elections depend on turnout, and Obama’s popularity, especially among suburban, Black, and young voters, could help close the enthusiasm gap.

Earle-Sears, meanwhile, must juggle appealing to the general electorate while waiting for backup from the top of her own party. Without that endorsement, she risks looking politically isolated, even as she tries to position herself as the face of conservative leadership in Virginia.