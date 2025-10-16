Morgan State Receives Historic $63 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Morgan State University just made history — again. The Baltimore-based HBCU announced Wednesday that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $63 million, the largest single gift in the university’s 158-year history.

The donation is unrestricted, giving Morgan full freedom to invest where it matters most — from student success and community initiatives to strengthening its endowment and expanding its impact across Baltimore.

Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, first donated $40 million in 2020. With this latest contribution, her total giving to Morgan now stands at $103 million.

“MacKenzie Scott’s renewed investment in Morgan is a resounding testament to the work we’ve done to drive transformation, not only within our campus but throughout the communities we serve,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory. This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress.”

Scott, whose net worth is estimated at $32.3 billion, is part of the Giving Pledge, a commitment for billionaires to donate at least half of their wealth. She’s already given nearly $20 billion to more than 2,500 nonprofits, including $25 million to Bowie State University, $20 million to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and most recently, $70 million to the United Negro College Fund.

Morgan is also making history with the creation of the nation’s first public, nonprofit medical school at an HBCU, supported by a $1.75 million grant. The new school will expand access to medical education and address health disparities that continue to impact Black communities nationwide.

Scott’s initial 2020 gift marked what the university called a “watershed moment.” It was the largest donation in Morgan’s history and sparked a wave of new giving — including a record-setting $20 million from alumnus Calvin Tyler and his wife, Tina, the largest gift ever made by an HBCU graduate.

That first donation also funded key initiatives like the Center for Urban Health Equity, the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities, and several endowed faculty chairs in cybersecurity, brain science, and predictive analytics — all aimed at creating long-term institutional strength.