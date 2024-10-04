This Week in Good Black News: Snoop Dogg Inks Major Publishing Deal, Future Makes History with ‘Mixtape Pluto,’ and Travis Scott is Named This Year’s ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honoree at the BET Hip Hop Awards
This week, in good Black news, Snoop Dogg scored a huge partnership with Reservoir Media, which will include his music and the legendary Death Row Records catalog. In other exciting news, Future snagged his 11th #1 album with “Mixtape Pluto,” making him the first artist to hit three Billboard 200 chart-toppers in less than six months. And don’t miss out—Travis Scott is set to receive the prestigious “I Am Hip Hop Award” at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards!
Snoop Dogg And Death Row Records Inks Massive Publishing Deal With Reservoir Media
Snoop Dogg has just landed a massive partnership with Reservoir Media, which will cover both his own music and the iconic Death Row Records catalog.
Through this deal, Reservoir Media will handle the domestic publishing for Snoop’s entire body of work, from his legendary debut “Doggystyle” to hit singles like “Beautiful” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” It even includes his upcoming collaboration with Dr. Dre, “Missionary.”
On top of that, Reservoir will also manage the publishing rights for Death Row Records, which features classics like Makaveli’s “Hail Mary” and 2Pac’s “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” and “Picture Me Rollin’.”
Kerry Washington Invests In Black-Owned Twitter-Alternative Platform
Kerry Washington is now an investor in Spill, which is celebrating its second anniversary.
Already an active user on the platform, the “Scandal” actress noted how “amazed and inspired” she was “by how safe the community felt... safety is a powerful tool to foster honesty, creativity, connection, and community.”
She added, “In a digital world where marginalized groups... rarely feel prioritized, SPILL stands out. I’m proud to be part of this community as both a user and an investor.”
Alphonzo Terrell created the Black-owned platform after being laid off from his job at Twitter.
Future Becomes First Rapper With Three Chart-Toppers in Six Months
Future has earned his 11th #1 studio album with the release of “Mixtape Pluto.” It’s the rapper’s first solo album since 2022's “I Never Liked You.”
The rapper's latest project moved 129,000 units in its debut week, solidifying his status as one of rap's most in-demand stars. If the success of “Mixtape Pluto” isn’t convincing enough, remember he’s already had two other #1 debuts in 2024—“We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You” with longtime collaborator Metro Boomin.
According to Billboard, this milestone makes Future the first artist to land three Billboard 200 chart-toppers in less than six months.
- advertisement
Justice Department launches first federal review of 1921 Tulsa race massacre
The U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as announced by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. The violence erupted on May 31, 1921, after a Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman, resulting in up to 300 deaths, mostly in the Greenwood neighborhood known as “Black Wall Street.”
Clarke stated that the review aims to be completed by the end of the year. “When we have finished our federal review, we will issue a report analyzing the massacre in light of both modern and then-existing civil rights law,” she said. This review falls under the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act, which allows investigations into civil rights crimes resulting in death that occurred before December 31, 1979.
Travis Scott this year’s ‘I Am Hip Hop Honoree’ honoree
Travis Scott will be honored with the prestigious “I Am Hip Hop Award” at this year’s BET “Hip Hop Awards 2024.” As a six-time nominee, Scott will be recognized for his artistic brilliance, cultural impact, and undeniable talent, which have cemented his status as one of the most innovative figures in music and pop culture.
The ceremony, hosted by hip-hop icon Fat Joe, will air on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.
Trae Tha Truth is helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene
Trae Tha Truth is traveling to the east coast to assist individuals affected by Hurricane Helene.
On Instagram Wednesday (October 2), Trae shared that he was on his way with his team to help in any way possible.
“Carolina’s and Florida …. Im In Route to assist and Do What We Can…. We Know Its Bad There,” he wrote in his caption. “Letting You Know We With You… [prayer and heart emojis] Dm @reliefgang @reliefgangcarlos (Let us Know What Routes Are Closed And Whats Best Routes To Get In Heavy Affected Areas…..”
One week after Hurricane Helene made landfall, approximately 1.3 million people remain without power, stretching from Virginia to Florida.
- advertisement