Eddie Murphy Breaks Down The Secret To Longevity In Hollywood

Eddie Murphy stands as one of the most transformative figures in entertainment history, a comedic genius, box-office titan, and cultural architect whose influence spans generations.

Rising from the electric stages of “Saturday Night Live” in the early 1980s, Murphy redefined what it meant to be a leading man in Hollywood.

His magnetic charisma and fearless humor propelled films like “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “Trading Places,” and “The Nutty Professor” into cultural phenomena, while his raw stand-up brilliance in “Delirious” and “Raw” set the gold standard for comedy. Over his storied career, Murphy has earned a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, cementing his status as not just a performer but a visionary whose work dismantled barriers for Black entertainers and reshaped the comedy landscape.

His characters, catchphrases, and cadence are etched into the DNA of modern entertainment, influencing everyone from Chris Rock to Kevin Hart, and proving that Murphy isn’t just part of the culture, but he is the culture.

Now, Netflix is honoring that legacy with a revealing new documentary directed by two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall, whose previous work includes “The Social Network” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

The film promises an intimate look at Murphy’s evolution, artistry, and enduring mystique.

“There is no one else like him,” Wall says. “Nobody. He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

With rare footage, candid reflections, and insight into the mind behind the laughter, this documentary aims to pull back the curtain on a man who has entertained the world for over four decades and continues to do so with the same effortless brilliance that made him a legend.

In an interview with BET.com, the icon reflected on the wisdom that’s guided him through fame and longevity.

He laughed when recalling an old award speech in which he offered two pieces of advice that have since become his personal philosophy: pay your taxes and mind your own business.

“Those right there—you can’t mess up with those two,” he said, adding with a grin that “minding your business is slowly going out of style.”

He explained that focus and knowing when to stay out of the noise is what’s allowed him to thrive in a world that constantly demands attention.

“It’s so much easier if you just mind your business and handle your sh*t,” he said, noting that success isn’t about chasing headlines or validation, but maintaining peace.

He’s careful not to position himself as a guru, though.

Instead, he acknowledges that every artist must find their own way.

“You can’t really give advice because people have to go through it,” he said thoughtfully.

“The only way out is through it.” That grounded perspective extends to how he views his legacy. Murphy doesn’t claim ownership over the new wave of Black talent as he sees it as a continuation.

He points to a lineage of influence. Will Smith once modeled his early career after him, and later, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took cues from Smith.

“It’s just a ripple effect,” he said with a shrug, as if the notion of being the blueprint for an entire generation is simply part of the cycle.

After decades of breaking records, redefining comedy, and cementing his place as a cultural icon, fulfillment now comes to him from stillness.

“I never looked at it from going from Point A to Point Z,” he reflected.

“I always focused on the present moment.”