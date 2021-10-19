WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
See The Couples Who Showed PDA On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

These moments will leave you swooning!

(Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

By Emerald Elitou
October 18, 2021

As we continue to look back at the finest moments from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, we couldn’t help but highlight some of the most touching photos taken on the red carpet. Below, we are spotlighting the sweetest couple interaction seen during hip hop’s biggest night! 

Keep scrolling to witness the heartwarming moments that left us swooning—including a bit of PDA!

  1. K-Major And Erica Banks

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

  2. D Smoke And Angelina Shere

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

  3. Remy Ma And Papoose

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  5. DJ Scheme And Alexa Plottin

    (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

  6. K-Shine And Sarah Shine

    (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/FilmMagic)
    (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/FilmMagic)
