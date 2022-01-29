Shaq To Host Free L.A.-Area Screenings Of ‘The Queen Of Basketball’ In Honor Of Lusia Harris

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting free screenings In Los Angeles this weekend (January 29-30) of The Queen of Basketball in honor of the Oscar-shortlisted documentary’s late subject Lusia “Lucy” Harris.

Harris, who passed away on January 18 at the age of 66, led Delta State University in Mississippi to three national championships during the late 1970s. She became the first woman ever officially drafted by an NBA team. The basketball great was also the first Black woman inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

O’Neal, also a Hall of Fame center, served as an executive producer of the short documentary directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ben Proudfoot.

“I am extremely saddened at the sudden loss of the unsung legend and fearless trailblazer – Ms. Lucy Harris,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I just wanted to share her story on the big screen for everyone to see and be inspired by like I was. Ms. Harris’ story should be required viewing for all Americans. I hope folks will bring their families to these screenings. It’s time to remember her name. Long live the Queen.”