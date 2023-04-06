Zatima S2E4: Fatima’s Mother Provides an Unexpected Surprise

You already know, based on how last week’s episode ended, that Zac is about to go ham! We pick up with him catching Paul and Fatima in the elevator in an embrace. But it’s not like that. It’s just that Paul caught Fatima when she almost fell after the elevator they were stuck in lurched just before its doors opened. It was all very dramatic and Zac turns it up, of course, because he is not trying to hear anything logical. In fact, he gets into the elevator and closes the doors, so now he’s isolated with Fatima and Paul. Zac demands to know what was going on but doesn’t believe them when they say that it was nothing. It also becomes clear that they are stuck in the elevator again because Zac foolishly gets on before allowing them to let him know what was up. It doesn’t matter, though, because Zac is only interested in yelling at the top of his lungs.

Eventually, he gets in Paul’s face and gets hemmed up. That’s right, Paul pins him against the wall and tells him that while Zac may be good at fighting in the streets, he’s trained in a whole lot of professional fighting styles. He tells Zac that nothing shady happened and that he needs to calm down so they can start over. Zac pretends to be calm and then punches Paul in the face as soon as his guard is down. So much for that.

Later on, Fatima finds out that there was a video of the elevator incident floating around the office. Even worse, it got leaked online. Because of course. Meanwhile, we find Zac on the basketball court releasing some frustration but we also learn that one of his boys called his ex, Connie, to pay him a visit. At one point in time, Connie was Zac’s Kryptonite. So, she comes through with the Jezebel energy and flirts heavily, but it doesn’t work. Zac might be mad at Fatima at the moment, but the love and loyalty are still intact for now, and Connie walks away with hurt feelings.

Then, we find Fatima getting a call from her mom, who is worried because she hasn’t heard from her in a while. Fatima has been quite the shady daughter. Not only did she not tell her mom that she was engaged, but she also didn’t tell her mom that she moved in with Zac. Had her mom sending things to the old address. Anyway, mom asks to meet Zac and wants them to come over for dinner the next weekend. Fatima agrees, conveniently leaving out the fact that they aren’t on good terms…or that they’re engaged.

The episode ends with Desha up to her usual shenanigans. This time, Zac walks up on her as she is “attempting to get out of her car” while wearing a neckbrace and yelling in “pain.” She claims she needs Zac’s help getting out of the car. When he tries to help her, like a dummy, she goes limp, like a toddler, which makes the situation worse. Zac then physically picks her up but because this is all drama, she ends up in his arms, thinking a groom carrying a bride over the threshold.

And guess what? Fatima’s mom pulls up just as this is happening. She obviously doesn't know who Zac is but she’s looking for her daughter so she introduces herself and Zac drops Desha immediately after hearing the words, “Fatima’s mother.”