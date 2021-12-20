WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
News

Video Shows Black Man Tackling Suspect Accused Of Robbing Elderly Woman At Supermarket

The sheriff honored the ‘hero’ with an award.

(Photo: Middletown City Jail)

By Nigel Roberts
December 20, 2021

Surveillance video released Wednesday (Dec. 15) shows a bystander chasing and tackling a man accused of robbing an elderly woman shopping in an Ohio grocery store.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the robbery happened at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Kroger in Lemon Township, according to WXIX.

Jones stated that Pat Goins, 87, was walking down an aisle in the supermarket when a man suddenly approached her. Derek Vauhn, 58, allegedly grabbed Goins’ purse from her shopping cart and ran out of the store.

Goins said about a dozen people chased Vauhn into the parking lot. One of them, Deshawn Pressley, caught up with the suspect robber.

“And he [Vauhn] ran right past me and I chased him down. He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived,” Pressley told WXIX.

The police arrested Vauhn and charged him with robbery and theft.

A video clip of the chase is below.

On Dec. 16, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office presented Pressley with the Citizen’s Award, WXIX reported. The occasion gave Goins and Pressley a chance to meet each other under better circumstances.

“I’m glad that he received this honor because he’s my hero,” Goins told WXIX.

Latest News

