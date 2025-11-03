‘American Horror Story’ Welcomes Angela Bassett Back For New Season And Adds Ariana Grande

Angela Bassett has something to say about Ariana Grande joining the “American Horror Story” universe. The spine-tingling show announced Grande would be part of their star-studded cast for the upcoming 13th season on the series’ official Instagram on Oct. 31.

Variety caught up with Bassett at LACMA's Art + Film Gala and excitedly welcomed the legend back into the AHS fold. “But as who?!” Bassett playfully questioned. “There’s still such mystery!” she said.

The Grande announcement was also filled with other familiar names like Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and more, leading fans to believe this season will be an extension of their season three, “Coven” offering. Bassett’s inclusion has already fueled chatter about how the new season will balance legacy characters with fresh faces.

Veteran cast member, Miss Angela Bassett — who made her AHS debut in Coven as Marie Laveau — was asked whether or not she had advice for Grande. Bassett was unequivocal in her praise: “Ariana has been at it for quite a while. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her— she’s a delightful human being. I think she’ll be just fine. Very talented. She’ll be ok. She doesn’t need any advice from me.”

Bassett also called Grande a “very hard worker” and that’s honestly putting it lightly. Grande just wrapped production on “Focker In Law,” is set to appear in the highly anticipated “Wicked: For Good,” and will launch The Eternal Sunshine Tour in 2026.