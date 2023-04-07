Social Media Reacts After ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ Documentary Announced

Hulu is bringing the story of Freaknik to the big screen.

Variety reports that Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is an original documentary that relays how the HBCU picnic rose to prominence and its subsequent downfall.

The film will recount “the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage,” which raises the question: “Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?”

Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke will serve as executive producers for the project, along with Peter Bittenbender, Melissa Cooper for Mass Appeal, Eric Tomosunas for Swirl Films, Terry Ross, and Alex Avant. Nikki Byles and Jay Allen are also producers with Geraldine L. Porras serving as showrunner and P Frank Williams as director.

Since the announcement was made, social media users reacted with excitement, and also, their own stories about what went down back then.