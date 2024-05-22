Inspired by Beyoncé’s Chart-Topping Success, Lil Nas X Wants to Explore Country Music Again

Pop artist Lil Nas X, deeply inspired by Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, is not done exploring country music. In a reflective moment during an interview , the “Old Town Road” singer expressed his admiration for Beyoncé's success, saying, “I wish this would have happened for me. I wasn't even able to experience this.”

The “this” Lil Nas X speaks of is how Beyoncé became the first Black woman to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold 'Em." The catchy lead single lived on the charts for ten weeks until it was replaced by Black country/genre-bending artist Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Shaboozey is also featured on “Cowboy Carter” on two songs: “Spaghettii” and “Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin.”

Despite the challenges, Lil Nas X saw significant success with “Old Town Road.” Even though he felt the song blended Country and Trap Music, the tune not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 but also held the position for a record-breaking 19 consecutive weeks! However, when the song was removed from the Hot Country Songs chart, Lil Nas X didn't let it deter him. He said, "I believe whenever you’re trying something new, it’s always going to get some kind of bad reception.”

When “Old Town Road” was shifting the charts, Lil Nas X believed that the decision to remove the song from the Hot Country Songs chart was racially charged. He said, "With country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that."