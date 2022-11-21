Soul Train Awards 2022: Take Control Over Your Emotions With These 3 Soothing SZA Songs
SZA is coming! Not only has Top Dawg Entertainment’s r&b princess been dropping sizzling hot singles ahead of her highly anticipated album S.O.S, but she’s up for one of the biggest honors, ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ at this year’s Soul Train Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter is up against several equally talented songbirds, including Ari Lennox, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, and Queen of Hip Hop Mary J Blige, to name a few. Ahead of this year’s celebration of soul and r&b, hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole, get to know the singer and check out three records that’ll get you through any dull moment.
‘Garden’ (Say It Like Dat)
Relationships can be complicated. ‘Garden’ (Say It Like Dat),’ from her 2017 critically acclaimed debut studio album, Ctrl, ‘ finds the singer tussling with her own insecurities, including fears that her lover might want to be laid up with someone more attractive.
The track serves as the fifth and final single from the project, written by SZA, Craig Balmoris, Daniel Tannenbaum, Sergiu Adrian Gherman, Tyler Reese Melenbacher, and produced by Bēkon and Hector Castro. Rapper, actor, and director, Donald Glover appeared in the music video.
‘Good Days’
The best part about heartbreak is the healing process “Good Days” finds SZA singing about former love, soul searching, and rejoicing carefreely over guitar-tinged riffs.
The song is the second single from her upcoming second studio album, S.O.S, and appeared at the tail end of the music video for "Hit Different.” The songbird wrote and produced the record alongside Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jacob Collier, who provided additional vocals. The song earned her nomination for Best R&B Song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
‘Broken’
“Broken” finds SZA reflecting on her work and love-life balance. Although it’s prominently about her stacking her money, one lyric stands out and expresses just how exhausting dating can get: “I’ve had enough of petty dues, I’ve had enough of sh—ty nudes.” The song features a sample of River Tiber’s “West. SZA wrote the record and tapped Cody "ThankGod4Cody" Fayne for production.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.