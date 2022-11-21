Soul Train Awards 2022: Take Control Over Your Emotions With These 3 Soothing SZA Songs

SZA is coming! Not only has Top Dawg Entertainment’s r&b princess been dropping sizzling hot singles ahead of her highly anticipated album S.O.S, but she’s up for one of the biggest honors, ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ at this year’s Soul Train Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole .

The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter is up against several equally talented songbirds, including Ari Lennox, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, and Queen of Hip Hop Mary J Blige, to name a few. Ahead of this year’s celebration of soul and r&b, hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole, get to know the singer and check out three records that’ll get you through any dull moment.