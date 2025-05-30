Eddie Murphy Confirms His Son Eric Quietly Married Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin

The Murphy and Lawrence families are officially united.

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” comedy icon Eddie Murphy revealed that his son Eric and comedian Martin Lawrence ’s daughter Jasmin tied the knot “two weeks ago” in a low-key church ceremony.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” the actor told host Jennifer Hudson during the May 29 episode. “They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have a big party or something.”

The “Coming to America” star joked that Martin “doesn’t have to pay for a big wedding now” before adding with a grin, “We’re in-laws.”

The couple got engaged last November, with Eric proposing in a romantic, rose-filled room to the tune of Eric Benét ’s “Spend My Life With You.”

Jasmin later wrote, “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter ❤️❤️. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

The newlyweds first went public in June 2021, although Jasmin later told InTouch Weekly in January 2022 that they had actually met through her uncle, not their famous fathers.