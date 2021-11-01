White Population Declines In Atlanta Suburbs

The Atlanta suburbs are getting more diverse.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Johns Creek, a suburb of Atlanta, is now a majority Blacks and other people of color with a population of 82,453 residents. Since 2010, Hispanic residents increased by 45%, there were 1,606 new Black residents, and the Asian population grew by 37.5%, according to the Census.

Additionally, in the past decade, 53 cities in Georgia are comprised of a majority of non-whites with only 10 cities statewide flipping to majority-white. Georgia’s statewide white population is a little more than 50% white.

Mike Bodker, who has served as mayor of Johns Creek since 2006, when the city was incorporated, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “We celebrate our diversity … It’s a source of pride. I love the fact that we have so many different cultures here and that there’s so much to learn from my fellow citizens.

As for the white residents leaving, Bodker said, “I don’t think they are looking around and saying, ‘I want to get out of here because of the population change.’ I don’t think there’s a fear. We’re not a community that has infighting.”

Deirdre Oakley, an urban sociologist at Georgia State University, had a different perspective, “I mean, it’s got to be about race. Because, what else would it be about? These are good schools, safe neighborhoods. ... There’s no other explanation for it.”