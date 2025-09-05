Cardi B Reveals She Turned Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B is in no rush to storm the Super Bowl stage — and yes, she’s already been asked.

The Bronx superstar told Billboard that she actually turned down an offer to headline the Halftime Show because she didn’t feel ready. “I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it,” Cardi admitted. “I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced, and I’m going to eat that up.”

Basically, she knows her catalog is already stacked, but she’s holding out until it’s blockbuster status.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken on the subject. Back in 2019, Cardi revealed she skipped the opportunity to stand with Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who kneeled during the national anthem to protest systemic racism. She doubled down on that decision then, saying she wanted to support him because he “stood up for minorities.”

Now the timing is a little different. Cardi’s gearing up to release her long-awaited second album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19. It’s been seven years since Invasion of Privacy turned her into a Grammy winner, and fans are ready for round two. If the new project delivers more chart-toppers, it could set the stage for a future halftime takeover on her own terms.

Meanwhile, Cardi is in her flip-everything era, turning obstacles into momentum. She just walked out of court with a lawsuit win and even spun the recent pregnancy rumors into a promotion for her new album. If that’s the energy she’s carrying, a Super Bowl stage could end up being her victory lap.