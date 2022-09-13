Iconic!: Serena Williams Floats Down The Runway During New York Fashion Week

Serena Williams is a super model! On Monday, the newly retired athlete scored major points while modeling a custom look at the Vogue World runway show, which celebrated the magazine's 130th anniversary.

The tennis icon opened the show during New York Fashion Week in a metallic Balenciaga tank dress, paired with a matching cape.

As she walked down the cobble-stoned street that served as the catwalk, Williams was accompanied by four girls in white outfits holding tennis rackets.

A recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about her 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played in the background as she strutted: “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”