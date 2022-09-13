WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Iconic!: Serena Williams Floats Down The Runway During New York Fashion Week

Watch the GOAT flex her modeling skills.
Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue)

By Randi Love
September 13, 2022 / 4:08 PM

Serena Williams is a super model! On Monday, the newly retired athlete scored major points while modeling a custom look at the Vogue World runway show, which celebrated the magazine's 130th anniversary. 

The tennis icon opened the show during New York Fashion Week in a metallic Balenciaga tank dress, paired with a matching cape.

As she walked down the cobble-stoned street that served as the catwalk, Williams was accompanied by four girls in white outfits holding tennis rackets. 

A recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about her 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played in the background as she strutted: “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”

Below, see the video that's going viral on social media: 

