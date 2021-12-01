Rapper Asian Doll has been hit with heavy critiques by people on social media after announcing to her fans that she would be hosting an Indian-themed 25th birthday bash.

Born Misharron Jermeisha Allen, the artist was raised in Dallas, TX, and is not of South Asian descent, according to NBC News. On Sunday (Nov. 28), she announced the details about the party on her social media accounts with a flyer alongside Arabic music playing in the background.

The party will take place in Atlanta, GA on Dec. 7 and will be called “Asian Doll Escapes to India,” per the online invite, guests are required to wear Indian clothes in order to enter the event.

Posting outfit inspiration pictures on her now-deactivated Instagram account, the 24-year-old shared photos of Indian celebrities dressed in traditional kurtas and short videos from Hindi movie dance numbers.

Despite the backlash Asian Doll received in the comments saying that the party’s theme was cultural appropriation.

Asian Doll casually responded to the remarks on Twitter on Monday (Nov. 29), announcing the party again but set to different background music.

She also added a link to an Eventbrite page for her fans to purchase tickets, still having Indian attire inspiration pictures attached.

As her announcement continued to create a buzz, some online users pointed to a now-deleted tweet that Allen made in February where she called Indian food “nasty.”