'Screens Went Black': Newark Flights Disrupted by Philly Control Center Outage

An exclusive video obtained by CBS News offers a rare glimpse inside the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility during a brief but significant outage that affected Newark Liberty International Airport on May 9, 2025. The footage captures Area C of the TRACON, where radar screens went dark for approximately 90 seconds at 3:56 a.m. Eastern Time. Despite the early hour and low air traffic, the incident underscores ongoing concerns about the reliability of the nation's air traffic control infrastructure.

According to reports, the Philadelphia TRACON assumed responsibility for Newark's airspace in July 2024, following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) decision to relocate controllers from New York due to staffing shortages. This transition has been fraught with challenges; within the first two weeks, over 800 flight delays were reported at Newark.

The May 9 outage is the third such incident in less than two weeks, with previous disruptions occurring on April 28 and May 4. These repeated failures have prompted some air traffic controllers to take trauma leave, exacerbating the existing staffing crisis.

RELATED:

In response to these issues, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced plans for a comprehensive overhaul of the air traffic control system, including implementing new fiber-optic technologies and constructing six new control centers. However, these upgrades are projected to take several years to complete.

Despite assurances from United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy regarding the safety of flying through Newark, the airport continues to experience significant delays and cancellations. The FAA has temporarily reduced the number of flights allowed per hour to mitigate the impact of ongoing technical and staffing issues.

The situation at Newark Liberty International Airport highlights the urgent need for investment in modernizing the nation's air traffic control systems to ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel.