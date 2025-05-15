BET Awards 2025: First Wave of Performers Announced for Culture’s Biggest Night

BET announced today that “BET Awards” 2025 keeps getting BIGGER with the first slate of performers set to hit the stage. “We’re setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, ‘BET Awards’ 2025 will be a can’t-miss celebration of everything the culture represents.”

As previously announced, legendary comedian, actor, producer, and global box office sensation Kevin Hart will bring his signature energy and humor as host of “BET Awards” 2025.

Kendrick Lamar leads “BET Awards” 2025 nominations with ten, Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla are tied with six nominations, Metro Boomin earned five nominations, and SZA and The Weeknd are tied with four nominations each.

BET also previously announced that it will celebrate the 25th anniversary of legendary music video countdown show 106 & Park with a must-see tribute, and creative directed by Teyana Taylor and The Aunties Production, Beloved former hosts AJ Calloway, Free Marie Wright, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, and Terrence J will reunite on stage for a nostalgic celebration. The tribute will feature timeline-shattering performances from previous host and Mr. 106 & Park, Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and more, bringing back the culture-defining energy, music and moments of the history-making franchise.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, serves as the Executive Producer for “BET Awards” 2025, with Jamal Noisette, SVP of Tentpoles & Music Community Engagement, for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.