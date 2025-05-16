This Week in Good Black News: Carmelo Inspires Grads, Rihanna Teases New Music, and Gov. Wes Moore Signs Game-Changing Bills
This week, we’re celebrating homecomings, comebacks, and historic commitments. Carmelo Anthony returned to Syracuse University not just as a basketball legend but also as the 2025 commencement speaker, sharing powerful reflections on purpose, resilience, and the beauty of embracing an unconventional path.
Meanwhile, Rihanna is proving she hasn’t lost her musical touch—even as fans continue to wait for “R9.” And in Maryland, Governor Wes Moore just signed a sweeping set of 170 bills into law, tackling everything from reproductive rights and environmental protection to stricter consequences for reckless driving.
Whether it’s a stadium, a studio, or the statehouse, this week’s stories spotlight the power of returning with purpose. Keep reading for more good Black news this week.
Carmelo Anthony delivers an inspirational commencement speech at his alma mater
Carmelo Anthony made an inspiring homecoming to Syracuse University on Sunday (May 11), delivering the 2024 commencement address at his alma mater. The NBA icon and ’Cuse legend reflected on his personal journey while offering encouragement to the graduating class.
“You’ve went through and you’ve been through a global pandemic, social unrest, uncertainty about the world, and yet, here you are. Stronger, smarter, more resilient than ever,” Anthony told the crowd.
The 10-time All-Star, who led Syracuse to its only NCAA title in 2003, shared that his path after college was anything but linear. “I thought basketball would be my whole story, but life had other plans,” he said, noting his ventures into business, philanthropy, and media. “You are more than your major… more than others expect you to be.”
Anthony reminded graduates that they don’t need to “fit in a box,” encouraging them to chase what sets their soul on fire.
The moment was especially full circle, as his son, Kiyan, is set to start at Syracuse this fall, training in the Carmelo Anthony Basketball Center.
Rihanna returns with her first new song in three years
Rihanna is back with new music—kind of. While her highly anticipated ninth studio album is still on hold, the superstar is treating fans to a fresh single titled “Friend of Mine,” her first release since 2022’s Oscar-nominated “Lift Me Up.”
The song debuted in the latest trailer for “The Smurfs Movie,” where the pop star also voices Smurfette.
In a behind-the-scenes clip, the singer is seen laughing and vibing in the studio as she records the upbeat track. The full single drops on Friday, May 16.
Set for a July 18 release, the film follows Smurfette as she ventures into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf, voiced by John Goodman. The all-star cast also includes Octavia Spencer, Dan Levy, and Sandra Oh.
Toni Braxton celebrates son Diezel’s graduation from Howard University
Toni Braxton just received what she calls the “best Mother’s Day gift”—her youngest son, Diezel, officially graduated from Howard University.
“My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!!” the proud mom wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a touching video from the ceremony. “I’m so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! 🧡 Proud #BoyMom.”
The moment was especially emotional for Diezel, who teared up before walking across the stage. He was surrounded by loved ones, including his grandma, Evelyn Braxton, his dad, Keri Lewis, and his older brother, Denim.
Born in 2003, Diezel was diagnosed with autism at age three. Toni has been open about the journey, saying, “It’s just that these kids have to be taught differently… He’s a wonderful kid.”
Over the years, Diezel has explored modeling and acting, starring in “Twist of Faith” alongside his mother at the age of nine.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs over 150 Bills into law
Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed 170 bills into law on Tuesday, May 14, marking a legislative push that encompasses a range of issues, from reproductive health to traffic safety and environmental sustainability.
Among the key measures is the Public Health Abortion Grant Program (HB 930), which creates a dedicated fund to expand abortion access, especially for low-income individuals. “At least 90% of funds will go directly to providers,” with built-in confidentiality protections for patients and staff.
Environmental efforts also saw a boost. The Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act (HB 506) will “support farmers and oyster restoration projects,” while SB 901 sets new recycling targets and mandates five-year waste reduction plans by 2028.
On traffic safety, the Sergeant Patrick Kepp Act (SB 590) enforces harsher penalties for reckless driving. Named after a paralyzed officer, the law assigns higher driver points and redefines aggressive driving to include more violations.
“Together, these bills represent our commitment to safety, equity, and sustainability,” Moore said during the signing.
Check here for the complete list of laws.
79-year-old Georgia woman graduates from college decades after putting dream on hold
Patricia Sias Ellis is proving it’s never too late to finish what you started.
Over the weekend, the 79-year-old proudly walked across the stage at Clayton State University, earning her bachelor's degree in criminal justice—six decades after postponing her college education to support her family.
“I always knew I wasn't finished,” Ellis shared with CNN/WXIA. “I didn’t feel like I had ever finished any of the stuff that I had started.”
Her journey back to school began eight years ago, after her son jokingly urged her to stop watching soap operas and consider returning to school. “I said I am not getting a job,” she recalled, so she chose education instead.
Despite health setbacks, including surgery to remove a 10-pound kidney tumor in 2022, Ellis persevered. “I've just been over the moon,” she told 11Alive.
Now, she’s considering a master’s degree but says her focus is on giving back. “These have been the best years of my life,” Ellis said.