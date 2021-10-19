South Carolina Woman Sentenced To 38 Years In Prison For Stabbing Neighbors To Death

A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for stabbing two of her neighbors to death.

According to prosecutors Paulette Sims, 31, was still stabbing and sticking her finger into the wounds of one of her victims when police arrived and captured it on body camera footage. WYFF reports the shocking crime took place in Allendale in March 2020.

A jury found Sims guilty of murder on Thrusday (Oct. 14).

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says that the attack started when a roommate of the victims saw Sims lying on the pavement and suggested she go back to her apartment. Sims came back from her apartment with a knife and charged at the man.

Carolyn Cook, 44, and Bobby Heath Jr., 57, were attempting to protect their friend before Heath was stabbed once in the heart while Cook was stabbed several times, investigators said.

The final blows of the attack were still happening when police arrived and captured them on dashboard and body cameras.