NBA YoungBoy Vows To Stop Rapping For A Certain Price

NBA YoungBoy is ready to trade in his career for the right amount, as he told his followers he would step away from rap if he received $100 Million.

Last week (November 24), the rapper posted on his Instagram story his portable hard drive, assuming the disk has his music on it, and shared with his followers that he would sell the hard disk for that large lump sum and then retire from music.

“You can have it for 100 million, and I’ll never rap again on everything,” the musician wrote.

This comes after the rapper signed a deal with Motown Records.

“I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label,” YoungBoy told Complex.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ethiopia, Kenoe and Motown Records.”