WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

NBA YoungBoy Vows To Stop Rapping For A Certain Price

The artist recently signed a deal with Motown Records

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy
By Ty Cole
November 28, 2022 / 2:23 PM

NBA YoungBoy is ready to trade in his career for the right amount, as he told his followers he would step away from rap if he received $100 Million.

Last week (November 24), the rapper posted on his Instagram story his portable hard drive, assuming the disk has his music on it, and shared with his followers that he would sell the hard disk for that large lump sum and then retire from music.

“You can have it for 100 million, and I’ll never rap again on everything,” the musician wrote.

This comes after the rapper signed a deal with Motown Records.

RELATED: First Photo!: NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His Second Child With Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle

“I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label,” YoungBoy told Complex.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ethiopia, Kenoe and Motown Records.”

His latest project, Ma I Got A Family, was released on October 21.

music newsnba youngboyRappermotown records

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.