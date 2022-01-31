2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Lil Nas X Displayed ‘Entertainer of the Year’ Behavior
2021 was a big year for rapper Lil Nas X, following the debut of his full-length studio album the young star snatched his second No. 1 hit with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” His music videos have pushed artistic boundaries, and he was handsomely rewarded for those efforts while changing the landscape of what it means to be a hip-hop artist.
This year, the star has been nominated for “Entertainer of the Year” for his accomplishments in the industry for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards taking place Saturday, February 26. Lil Nas X has everything it takes to take home the trophy, and we’ve compiled a list showing proof of five times displayed “Entertainer of the Year” behavior. Check it out.
Lil Nas X causes pandemonium with break-out single “Old Town Road”
No one could expect the success “Old Town Road” would’ve become. The song became unavoidable following its release in 2018. The song had several remixes, including its most notable one with country legend Billy Ray Cyrus. It also broke several records, such as going platinum 14 times, the most for a song… ever. It won two Grammys, including “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” and “Best Music Video.”
Cooking Lessons with Chef Gordon Ramsay
He sings, dances, and he can cook. During an appearance of the renowned chef’s Lucky Cat Restaurant in London, Gordon taught the “Old Town Road” star how to finally make a Panini with Asian ingredients in reference to his hit record of the same name.
Lil Nas X keeps it cool following a wardrobe malfunction
A true entertainer knows that–in most cases–the show must go on. On May 22, 2021, the “Industry Baby” singer played off a serious wardrobe malfunction during his debut on the Saturday Night Live stage after the fabric of his pants ripped. He ended up holding his clothing together for the remainder of the performance. Thanks to the entertainer’s quick and calm thinking, fans barely noticed anything.
Lil Nas X meets Big Nas
During his “Old Town Road” performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Lil Nas X brought out several musical guests, including legendary rapper Nas, who served as a source of inspiration behind Lil Nas X’s stage name.
Lil Nas X comes out again
On the last day of pride, he hilariously came out to his fans… again. The rapper is an inspiration to many, including members of the LGBTQ community, as one of the few openly gay artists in the hip hop industry. Despite facing backlash and being often bullied on social media for being comfortable in his skin, the “Old Town Road” rapper has remained unbothered.
Watch the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 8/9c.