NeNe Leakes Says Gregg Leakes Gave His Blessing For Her To Move On: 'I Will Love Gregg Forever And Ever'

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is moving on with her late husband Gregg Leakes’ blessing.

Last week, NeNe celebrated her 54th birthday at a surprise party thrown by her son Brentt. In attendance were her family and close friends, including her former RHOA co-star, Porsha Williams. Also in attendance was NeNe’s new boyfriend, businessman and menswear designer Nyonisela Sioh. At the party, the new couple posed for a picture alongside Porsha and her fiancé Simon Goubadia.

In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, Leakes confirmed that she was dating Nyonisela. “We’re dating! We’re friends,” she shared. Additionally, the reality star revealed that her late husband Gregg Leakes gave her his blessing to move on, following his passing. “I will love Gregg forever and ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone,” said NeNe. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were, ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'”

Gregg passed on September 1st after a battle with colon cancer. He was 66.

Over the weekend, NeNe and Nyonisela were spotted leaving dinner in Miami. Walking hand-in-hand, NeNe wore a leopard jumpsuit while Nyonisela wore a patterned navy pants set.