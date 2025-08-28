Proud Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Send Kaavia off to First Grade

Kaavia James Union Wade marked a milestone this week, stepping into her first-grade classroom with her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, proudly documenting the moment on Instagram. The photodump captures Kaavia in a green dress, with her hair styled in pigtails and adorned with a headband and bow, paired with ruffle socks, sneakers, and a black backpack. In one photo, she holds a sign listing her favorite color, food, activities, and what she wants to be when she grows up, providing a sweet snapshot of her personality. In the next slide, Gabrielle Union beams beside her daughter, capturing a proud moment as a parent.

The Instagram caption, “proof that time doesn’t walk—it sprints,” underscores the Wades’ acknowledgment of how quickly their youngest child is growing. Later slides show both Gabrielle and Dwyane eagerly snapping photos of Kaavia, documenting her first day, just as any proud parent would. The post has drawn attention from fans celebrating the milestone alongside the family.

In a recent interview with Parents , the couple reflected on their approach to parenting. Wade shared that, despite having older children from previous relationships—Zaya, 16, Zaire, 21, Xavier, 9, and their nephew Dahveon, 21—he and Union are continuously evolving as parents. “It’s a learning curve,” Wade said. “I want to keep evolving,” he added, noting that part of that involves owning up to past mistakes and striving to do better by all of their children.

Union emphasized the importance of joy in their household, particularly for Kaavia, who has grown up accustomed to leading dance parties before heading to school. “We want her to feel joy walking out the door,” Union said, capturing the spirit of the family’s supportive approach as Kaavia begins her school journey.