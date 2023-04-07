Black Women Doing Big Things This Week: Angel Reese Takes A Stand, Issa Rae Is 'President Barbie' And Cardi B Celebrates

Lizzo fans were surprised to see the Grammy winner pop up in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, which streams on Disney+. Lizzo played a noblewoman who befriends Grogu. She wrote on Instagram how happy she was to land the cameo, “When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of "The Dutchess" I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.” See the post above.