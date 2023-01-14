Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Third Child!: ‘What A Blessed Day’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced the birth of their third child on Friday (Jan. 13), just hours after their rainbow baby entered the world.

According to People, the ecstatic father, 43, made the announcement at a private concert, saying, the family welcomed “the little baby this morning. What a blessed day,” he said.

Though the singer performed sleep deprived, he said he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital. The gender of the baby is not yet known.

The couple’s children, Luna, 6, Miles, 4, were “very excited” about their new sibling, Tiegen told People in September 2022. She said the kids were notified of the pregnancy “very, very early.”

She announced her pregnancy in August 2022.

"Since we did [In Vitro Fertilization] , we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

The new arrival is the couple’s rainbow baby. Teigen suffered a miscarriage in 2020. In 2022, Teigen says the miscarriage was actually an abortion that saved her life.